Improve behaviour towards patients: Yogi to doctors

  Lucknow
  Updated: 23-11-2019 19:22 IST
  Created: 23-11-2019 19:22 IST
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath here on Saturday asked doctors to adhere to their oath and improve behaviour towards patients. "Doctors should remember their Hippocratic oath. If you misbehave with patients, they will not come to you and your career will be finished," said the chief minister while inaugurating a new academic block of Lohia Institute of Medical Science here.

He also said Uttar Pradesh was moving towards providing quality health care to people. "We should try and run our institutions in a professional manner," he said.

Adityanath also attacked previous governments, saying "They never thought about people's welfare". "Our government is continuously working on this and the academic block of the Lohia institute is the true example of it," he said.

Sharing details on health care services, the chief minister claimed that while only 12 medical colleges were opened in Uttar Pradesh from 1947 to 2016, 15 were being built by his government. The admission process at seven of these had started, he claimed, adding that a proposal to establish 14 new medical colleges had already been sent to the Centre.

The CM also criticised the previous Samajwadi Party government in the state for not sending a proposal with regard to life support ambulances to the Union government. "Since 2015, the central government had been demanding the proposal. When we formed the government, we forwarded it for approval. Today, 250 life support ambulances are running in the state," said the CM.

"I am happy that we could save 78,000 lives through these ambulances," added the chief minister. He said it was due to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision and proactive approach that medical colleges and institutions like AIIMS were opening in Uttar Pradesh.

It had been decided to eradicate tuberculosis across the world by 2030 while PM Modi had set a target to make the country free from the disease by 2025. he said, adding everyone would had to contribute to achieve this. The chief minister said presently mobile medical vans were offering services in 53 districts.

"Institutions should strive to implement innovative solutions for public good," he added.

