Lok Sabha Marshals tried to push Congress members forcefully: Hibi Eden

After two Congress members allegedly misbehaved with the Marshals in Lok Sabha, Congress MP Hibi Eden on Monday said that the party members tried to raise a very 'genuine' issue in Lok Sabha but unfortunately they were taken out by the Marshals who tried to 'push' them forcefully.

Congress MP Hibi Eden while speaking to ANI on Monday (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

After two Congress members allegedly misbehaved with the Marshals in Lok Sabha, Congress MP Hibi Eden on Monday said that the party members tried to raise a very 'genuine' issue in Lok Sabha but unfortunately they were taken out by the Marshals who tried to 'push' them forcefully. The Lok Sabha was adjourned till 2 pm on Monday after the house witnessed a clash between Congress members and marshals deployed on duty.

The scuffle between the Congress law makers and marshals stationed in the lower house broke out after Speaker Om Birla ordered the security officers to escort the former, who were vociferously protesting in the well against government formation in Maharashtra out of the house."We had raised a very genuine issue (Maharashtra) in Lok Sabha and protested in a democratic manner. Unfortunately, we were taken out by Marshals who tried to push us forcefully. We've filed a complaint with the Speaker," said Eden.

"We were in the well of the House, there is no contact with Marshals unless they enter the well. They tried to get banners from us and our colleagues tried to resist it, our women colleagues were manhandled too," he added. Eden further stated that the rights of the elected representatives have been 'denied' by the Parliament.

The Lok Sabha was adjourned till 2 pm on Monday after the house witnessed a clash between Congress members and marshals deployed on duty. Lok Sabha Speaker Birla repeatedly urged Congress members TN Prathapan and Hibi Eden to get rid of the big banner they were carrying in protest and warned them to invoke Rule 373 under which they will be sent out of the house.

Unfazed by speaker's warning the two Congress members refused to let go the banner, following which the former called marshals and asked them to escort the leaders out of the house. However, instead of abiding by the speaker's order, the two Congress lawmakers pushed the marshals and refused to leave the premises.

Following the unwarranted chaos, the Speaker adjourned the House till 12 noon. When the House reassembled, the House was again adjourned till 2 pm. (ANI)

