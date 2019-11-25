Delhi Police arrest three persons with IEDs

The Delhi Police on Monday said a terror strike was averted after it apprehended three persons from Assam with Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs).

Pramod Singh Kushwah, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) said the accused have been identified as Mukadir Islam, Ranjeet Ali and Jameel Luit, all in their early twenties.

Further details are awaited.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)