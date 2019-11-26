Vice President pays tribute to security personnel killed in 2008 Mumbai terror strike

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Tuesday paid tributes to security personnel killed during the Mumbai terror attacks. "I salute the bravery and devotion of our security personnel who laid down their lives to protect the motherland. The nation shall forever remain grateful," he said.

In one of the deadliest terror attacks in the country's history, 166 people, including security personnel and foreigners, were killed and over 300 injured when 10 heavily-armed terrorists from Pakistan created mayhem in Mumbai on November 26, 2008.

