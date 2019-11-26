SC order on floor test: Security tightened at Vidhan Bhawan
Security has been stepped up around the Vidhan Bhawan here in view of the Supreme Court's direction calling for a floor test on Wednesday for Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to prove majority in the Assembly, a senior police official said on Tuesday. Elaborate police bandobast has been made to avoid any untoward incident outside the premises, he said.
"The Vidhan Sabha security officials were taking care of the security arrangements inside the legislature building," he said. Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Barve and other senior police officials conducted a review of the Vidhan Bhavan's security on Monday, he said.
"No unauthorised person will be allowed to enter the Vidhan Bhavan. Entry passes will be issued to only those who are authorised to enter the premises," he said. The Supreme Court on Tuesday directed that the floor test for Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to prove his majority in the Maharashtra Assembly be conducted on Wednesday.
It also directed Governor Koshyari to ensure that all elected members of the House are sworn in on Wednesday itself. The entire exercise has to be completed by 5 pm.
The apex court also said that the entire proceedings have to be telecast live. Voting in the Assembly shall not be on the basis of secret ballot, it said..
