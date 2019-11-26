International Development News
WB: KKMC office allegedly vandalised by BJP workers

An office of Koyla Khadan Shramik Congress (KKMC), which is affiliated to Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress Party (TMC), was allegedly vandalised by BJP workers on Monday night.

The vandalised Koyla Khadan Shramik Congress (KKMC) office . Image Credit: ANI

An office of Koyla Khadan Shramik Congress (KKMC), which is affiliated to Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress Party (TMC), was allegedly vandalised by BJP workers on Monday night. The office is situated at Pure Searsole Colliery under the Raniganj Police station.

TMC leader Vivek Mondal said the workers of the BJP state unit were behind the act of vandalism. "Some BJP workers came here at around 9 PM and burnt our flag. They then broke through the door and vandalised the furniture and smashed the photograph of our Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee," said Mondal.

A complaint has been lodged at the Raniganj police station, but no arrests have been made yet. Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

