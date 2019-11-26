Himachal Pradesh: Rohtang Pass receives fresh snowfall

Himachal Pradesh's Rohtang pass received fresh snowfalls on Tuesday. Wading through the snow, two people crossed Rohtang pass with the help of the rescue team deployed at Koksar.

Moreover, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted thunderstorms or hailstorm accompanied by lightning at isolated places over Himachal Pradesh in the next two days. "Thunderstorm/hailstorm accompanied with lightning at isolated places is likely over Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab and Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi on November 26 and 27," IMD said. (ANI)

