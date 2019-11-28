International Development News
Development News Edition

Terrorist Pragya calls terrorist Godse, a patriot: Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday termed BJP's MP Pragya Singh Thakur a "terrorist" over her now expunged remarks in Parliament on Nathuram Godse.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 28-11-2019 13:09 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-11-2019 13:09 IST
Terrorist Pragya calls terrorist Godse, a patriot: Rahul Gandhi
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi speaking to media persons in New Delhi on Thursday (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday termed BJP's MP Pragya Singh Thakur a "terrorist" over her now expunged remarks in Parliament on Nathuram Godse. "Terrorist Pragya calls terrorist Godse, a patriot. A sad day, in the history of India's Parliament," Rahul tweeted on Thursday.

Gandhi told media persons earlier here that the Thakur's remarks reflect the "heart of the RSS and the BJP." "What she is saying -- that is the heart of the RSS and BJP. It cannot be hidden. I do not need to waste my time demanding action against that woman," Gandhi said.

Rahul Gandhi further said that no matter how much the BJP worships Mahatma Gandhi; their real sentiments are bound to come out in some way or the other. "Nothing can be hidden," he added. Congress MPs staged a walkout from Lok Sabha amid uproar over the first-time MP from Bhopal's now expunged remarks in Parliament yesterday.

Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury speaking in Lok Sabha today said: "Congress was called a terrorist party (by BJP MP Pragya Thakur), the party from which thousands of leaders made sacrifices for the freedom of the nation. What's happening? Will the House stay silent on this?Mahatma Gandhi's killer was called 'deshbhakt'." To this, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla reverted, "What she (BJP MP Pragya Thakur) said has been expunged from the record. How can there be a debate if it is not on record? "

Earlier this year, Thakur had described Godse as a 'patriot' following which Prime Minister Narendra Modi had made it clear that such statements would "not be tolerated by the party". (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Madam Secretary Season 6 episode 9 synopsis revealed, Will Elizabeth remain President?

Reliance Capital shares fall over 2 pc

Radha Soami Satsang Dera chief Gurinder Singh Dhillon's wife Shabnam dies in England

FOCUS-Pfizer, Novartis lead pharma spending spree on gene therapy production

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

Madonna cancels three Boston shows on doctor's orders

Pop star Madonna has cancelled her three performances in Boston and apologised to her fans for the unexpected turn of events. The shows were scheduled to take place at Boch Center Wang Theatre from November 30 to December 2 as part of her M...

Idris Elba trying to quit social media

Actor Idris Elba says he is trying to take a step back from social media as it makes him feel depressed. The Hobbs Shaw star said he doesnt like receiving news via social media apps like Twitter.Ive been trying to wean myself off. I used t...

Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Calgary head coach Peters apologizes for offensive languageCalgary Flames head coach Bill Peters has apologized for using offensive language towards a Nigerian-born player in the minor l...

Elected representatives should have leading voice in deciding Afghan future : India

India has stressed that elected representatives in Afghanistan should have the leading voice in deciding the future of their country, noting that New Delhi does not believe in advancing prescriptions, as the US-Taliban peace process remains...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019