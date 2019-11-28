International Development News
NSG DG calls on Defence Minister Rajnath Singh

Director General of National Security Guard (NSG) AK Singh called on Defence Minister Rajnath Singh here on Thursday.

NSG DG AK Singh called on Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Director General of National Security Guard (NSG) AK Singh called on Defence Minister Rajnath Singh here on Thursday. "Director General of National Security Guard (NSG) Shri AK Singh called on Raksha Mantri Shri @rajnathsingh in New Delhi, today," Spokesperson, Ministry of Defence said in a tweet.

Senior IPS officer Anup Kumar Singh took charge as the new Director General (DG) of National Security Guard (NSG) last month. A 1985-batch IPS officer of the Gujarat cadre, Singh's appointment was approved by the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The NSG is a counter-terrorism unit under the Ministry of Home Affairs. It was raised in 1984. "NSG is a Federal contingency World-Class zero error force to deal with anti-terrorist activities in all its manifestations. The NSG is a Force specially equipped and trained to deal with specific situations and is, therefore, to be used only in exceptional circumstances to thwart serious acts of terrorism," NSG's website says. (ANI)

