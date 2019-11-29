12 Northeast MPs write to PM opposing Citizenship Amendment Bill
Twelve non-BJP MPs on Friday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to exclude the Northeastern states from the purview of the proposed Citizenship Amendment Bill, saying if it comes into effect, the tribal population of the region will be vulnerable to displacement. The MPs, mostly belonging to the Congress and from the Northeastern states, said all premier non-government organisations of the region are also opposing the bill.
"We collectively believe if such a bill is implemented uniformly across the nation, it will particularly render the indigenous and tribal population of the Northeast vulnerable to displacement," the letter signed by the MPs said. PTI ACB TIR TIR
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
