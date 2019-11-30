International Development News
Maharashtra: 7 dead, 20 injured after vehicle falls off bridge in Dhule

At least seven people were killed and more than 24 sustained injuries after a pickup vehicle fell off a bridge in a river near Vinchur area of Dhule district around midnight on Saturday.

A private vehicle fell off a bridge in Dhule [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

At least seven people were killed and more than 24 sustained injuries after a pickup vehicle fell off a bridge in a river near Vinchur area of Dhule district around midnight on Saturday. Among 24 victims of the accident, five are said to be in a critical condition and are undergoing treatment at a nearby hospital.

The incident occurred at around 12:30 am after a taxi collapsed into the Bhori River from the bridge. The deceased and injured laborers hail from Madhya Pradesh and were employed as farm workers in Dhule.

More details in this regard are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

