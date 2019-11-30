International Development News
Global economic slowdown has affected our economy to some extent: Prakash Javadekar

On the completion of the six months of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi led government, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar said that the global economic slowdown has adversely affected the Indian economy up-to some extent.

Union Minister Prakash Javadekar addressing press conference in New Delhi on Saturday . Image Credit: ANI

On the completion of the six months of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi led government, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar said that the global economic slowdown has adversely affected the Indian economy up-to some extent. "The economic slowdown witnessed all over the world has some effect on the Indian economy also," Javadekar said while addressing a press conference here on Saturday.

"But Modi government has taken some big steps like the merger of Banks, loan of Rs 70,000 crores to banks, disinvestment in PSU's etc," he added. "India is now the country with the lowest corporate tax. It has given hope to investors from across the world to invest in India," said Javadekar.

"PM visits abroad have helped in making a strong image of India in the world. Campaigns like say no to single-use plastic, ploughing etc have brought behavioural changes in people," he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

