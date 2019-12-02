Left Menu
Development News Edition

150 MP farmers have committed suicide in 11 months: BJP leader

  • PTI
  • |
  • Bhopal
  • |
  • Updated: 02-12-2019 16:19 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-12-2019 16:19 IST
150 MP farmers have committed suicide in 11 months: BJP leader

The Madhya Pradesh BJP on Monday claimed 150 farmers had committed suicide in the last 11 months in the state, including 72 between January and July this year after the Congress' Kamal Nath government took over. BJP Leader of Opposition Gopal Bhargava told reporters farmers' plight in the state was worrisome and several of them were not getting seeds, manure or crop loans.

"According to data gathered by us, 150 farmers have committed suicide in last 11 months after the Congress came to power in Madhya Pradesh in December. A total of 72 farmers committed suicide in seven months between January and July this year," Bhargava said. This was told in the last session of the MP Assembly, he added.

Bhargava said ryots (tenant farmers) were not getting loans from cooperative societies due to rampant financial mismanagement in these institutions. "The Kamal Nath government should provide relief to farmers who suffered crop loss due to heavy rains in MP. The Congress government should stop blaming the Centre over funds," Bhargava said.

He said Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had announced during the MP Assembly poll campaign that loans of farmers of upto Rs 2 lakh would be written off within 10 days of his party coming to power, but only a small number of waivers had taken place so far. Bhargava said his party would hold protests to ensure farmers get relief..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Axis Bank more than doubles loan provisions for troubled sectors

Bharti Airtel announces hike in mobile call, data charges from Dec 3.

UPDATE 1-Trump faces two deadlines as U.S. Congress ramps up impeachment focus

Thousands take to the streets in Hong Kong in fresh round of protests

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

Nearly 200 countries attend ambitious climate talks

Madrid, Dec 2 AP The chair of a two-week climate summit attended by nearly 200 countries warned at its opening Monday that those refusing to adjust to the planets rising temperatures will be on the wrong side of history. Chiles environment ...

One in four young people 'addicted' to smartphones: Study

Almost a quarter of young people are so dependent on their smartphones that they feel panicky or upset when the phone is unavailable, according to a global study. By analysing literature published since 2011 when smartphones first became wi...

3 IIT-R students get Rs 1.54 cr job offer from US firm

Three students from IIT Roorkee have got job offers of Rs 1.54 crore per annum each from an American multinational company, the highest ever for any student at the premier engineering institute, officials said on Tuesday. The three B.Tech f...

MPs demand swift death penalty, castration of rape convicts; Condemn Hyderabad incident 'in one voice'

Swift death penalty, public lynching and castration of rape convicts were among the demands made by members in both houses of Parliament on Monday as they expressed deep outrage over the rape and murder of a veterinarian in Hyderabad and ot...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019