Left Menu
Development News Edition

Shutdown against citizenship bill in Tripura's tribal council

  • PTI
  • |
  • Agartala
  • |
  • Updated: 02-12-2019 19:24 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-12-2019 19:24 IST
Shutdown against citizenship bill in Tripura's tribal council

Normal life was partially affected by the dawn-to-dusk shutdown called by the Tipraland State Party (TSP) on Monday, demanding scrapping of the Citizenship Amendment Bill and a separate state by carving out the tribal council area. Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC), where the shutdown was observed, constitute two third of the state's territory and is the home to tribals, who form one-third of its population.

Most of the markets were closed, attendances in government offices, financial institutions and banks were thin and schools and colleges in many parts remained shut. Private buses and auto-rickshaws remained off-roads in most of the areas.

Bandh supporters were seen picketing on the roads with banners and flags. TSP President Chittaranjan Debbarma claimed the bandh was successful.

"Tripura is a victim of partition. After partition thousands of people from then east Pakistan (now, Bangaldesh) had migrated to Tripura and outnumbered the local tribals. If CAB is passed in Parliament, more people would legally settle in the state and the tribals would be completely marginalised. We want a separate Tipraland to protect ourselves," he said.

"Many national parties like the CPI(M) and the Congress have also opposed the bill but no one protested against it," Debbarma added. The Indigenous People's Front of Tripura (IPFT), an ally of the ruling BJP, staged a dawn-to-dusk sit-in demonstration in 33 different parts of the tribal council area, demanding scrapping of the Citizenship Amendment Bill and Tipraland.

"Our main demand is scrapping of Citizenship Amendment Bill and secure Tipraland. We also want NRC to be implemented in the state as soon as possible," said IPFT general secretary Mevar Kumar Jamaita, who is also the state forest minister. Police said no untoward incidents were reported from any part of the state.

"We have deployed police, state paramilitary Tripura State Rifle and CRPF jawans across the TTAADC to maintain the law and order situation. The strike was peaceful," said Subrata Chakraborty, Additional Inspector of General (Law and Order)..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Axis Bank more than doubles loan provisions for troubled sectors

Bharti Airtel announces hike in mobile call, data charges from Dec 3.

UPDATE 1-Trump faces two deadlines as U.S. Congress ramps up impeachment focus

Health News Roundup: China to use drug bulk-buy program to close price gap

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

Estimated revenue loss by Palestine from 2000-17 due to occupation is $47.7 bn: UN

The economic cost of occupation for the Palestinian people for the 2000-2017 period is estimated at USD 47.7 billion, almost thrice the size of the Palestinian economy in 2017, and it continues to rise, according to a UN report. The UNCTAD ...

ED attaches properties worth Rs 4.49 crore in drug money laundering case

Enforcement Directorate ED has provisionally attached immoveable and moveable properties worth Rs 4.49 crore of Deep Ram Thakur and his associates under Prevention of Money Laundering Act in a drug money laundering case. According to an off...

SC allows Govindacharya to withdraw plea against WhatsApp

The Supreme Court Monday allowed former RSS ideologue K N Govindacharya to withdraw his plea seeking initiation of perjury proceedings against WhatsApp for allegedly misleading the top court by claiming that the users data is fully encrypte...

Hong Kong set to record first budget deficit in 15 years

Hong Kong, Dec 2 AFP Hong Kong is set to record its first budget deficit in 15 years, the citys finance chief warned Monday, as the business hub reels from the twin shocks of the trade war and seething democracy protests. In the latest grim...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019