Contractor booked after fireman, labourer die in Pune cave-in

A case was registered against a contractor on Monday in connection with the death of a fireman and a labourer in a trench cave-in which took place a day earlier near Pune, police said. On Sunday evening, three fire-fighters were involved in rescuing three men, including a labourer, who had fallen into a trench dug to lay a sewer line in Dapodi in Pimpri Chinchwad, an official said.

"While two men were rescued, the three fire-fighters and the labourer got trapped after the excavated mound of soil loosened and buried them," he added. Two fire-fighters were rescued and the third was brought out but succumbed to injuries later, while the labourer was taken out dead on Monday morning, the Bosari police station official informed.

"We have booked the contractor and his staff in a case of culpable homicide not amounting to murder. They did not take necessary precautions at the site," he said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)