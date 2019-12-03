Left Menu
Three held for attempting religious conversion in Maharashtra

Three persons have been arrested for allegedly trying to influence some people to undergo religious conversion in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Tuesday. The accused approached a group of persons in Bhiwandi town on Sunday and criticised Hindu Gods. They then allegedly asked the group to convert to Christianity, an official at Napoli police station said.

The accused also told the group members that they would be suitably rewarded if they spread the message about conversion in society, he said. One of the group members later complained to police about the incident, he said.

The police subsequently arrested the accused, identified as Gajendra Maruti Devnoor (26), a resident of Lokmanya Nagar in Thane city, Ajay Gautam and Amar Wadvav. The three were booked under Indian Penal Code Sections 295-A (deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings or any class by insulting its religion or beliefs) and 34 (common intention), he added..

