Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mumbai will not submerge, believe Indian scientists' data: Centre

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 03-12-2019 15:52 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-12-2019 15:52 IST
Mumbai will not submerge, believe Indian scientists' data: Centre

There is no threat of Mumbai getting submerged due to possible rise in sea level, the government said in the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday while urging MPs to have belief in Indian scientists and their data produced in this regard that is "rated best in the entire world". Responding to a series of queries by Congress and Samajwadi Party members during the Question Hour, Minister of Earth Sciences Harsh Vardhan said that the question of Mumbai being submerged has arisen due to media reports based on something said outside the country.

"Whatever we are saying is based on the reports of our scientists and the data produced by them are rated best in the whole world. There is no reason for you to worry about Mumbai. Mumbai is not going to be submerged," he said in the Upper House. The Minister said that the available data and model studies do not indicate inundation in a major part of southern Mumbai occurring at least once a year during 2040-50, as published in an international study report.

At Mumbai coast, the average rise of sea level has been around 0.74 mm per year based on the tide gauge data collected during 1878-2005. Accordingly, the sea level at Mumbai coast will increase by 33.3 mm or 3.33 cm from the current level in 2050, he said. This has been estimated by the Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Service (INCOIS) based on the long term trends in sea level change using data recorded by the sea level gauge of Mumbai located at Apollo Bandar, he added.

To another query on whether the government was playing down the issue, the Minister said: "I must tell you, this is the same country which was literally caught unawares in 2004 when we had tsunami. Today, the data that we produce for early warnings of tsunami are rated as number one in the world." India is also sharing data on cyclone with other countries along the coast. "So, there is no reason why we should doubt the capability of our scientists. We are officially rated number one in the world today," he noted.

Stating that the direct impact of sea level rise on coastal cities is not worked out, the Minister said that the coastal vulnerability maps prepared by the INCOIS based on the assessment of probable implications to the coast due to sea level rise suggests that "Mumbai region does not come under very high vulnerable class." "The slow rise in sea level alone may not impact the coasts immediately, but the sea level rise can exacerbate the impacts of coastal hazards such as storm surge, tsunami, coastal flooding, high waves and coastal erosion in the low lying coastal areas," he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 3-Witnesses set for U.S. House impeachment hearing on Trump

HDFC Net Banking, Mobile Banking services down; bank responds to complaints

FEATURE-Stellar view? Space hotels race to offer tourists a room in the sky

ADB and World Bank inaugurate new joint office in Tonga

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

Huawei moving US research center to Canada

The founder of Huawei says the Chinese tech giant is moving its US research center to Canada due to American sanctions on the company. In an interview with Torontos Global and Mail newspaper, Ren Zhengfei said the move was necessary because...

Trump says Iran is killing thousands for protesting

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that Iran was killing thousands of people for protesting and urged the world to take more notice. Disturbances in Iran began in mid-November over gasoline price hikes but quickly turned political,...

Fighting fire with... volunteers? Indonesia ramps up community fire brigades as tropical forests burn

Thousands of volunteers fighting forest fires in Indonesia will receive a boost in funding that could help stem air pollution and reduce emissions, according to a United Nations official.About 7,000 farmers have been trained to tackle fires...

UPDATE 1-Kremlin laughs off allegations of possible Russian UK election meddling

The Kremlin said on Tuesday it viewed suggestions from Western researchers that Russian hackers may have leaked British-U.S. trade documents before Britains election with irony, saying such allegations were often a ploy to deflect attention...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019