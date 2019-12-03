Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rajya Sabha passes bill to amend SPG Act, Shah rejects charge of political vendetta, Cong stages walkout

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 03-12-2019 17:02 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-12-2019 17:02 IST
Rajya Sabha passes bill to amend SPG Act, Shah rejects charge of political vendetta, Cong stages walkout

The Rajya Sabha on Tuesday passed a bill to amend the Act governing the elite-Special Protection Group (SPG) with Home Minister Amit Shah rejecting the opposition's charge of political vendetta and asserting the government was concerned about security of all 130 crore Indians and not just the Gandhi family. Replying to a debate on the SPG (Amendment) Bill, Shah said that the BJP does not carry out any action with a vindictive approach and it was the Congress that took many such decisions in the past.

He said no discussion happened when security cover reviews with respect to former prime ministers including PV Narasimha Rao, IK Gujral, Chandra Shekhar, HD Deve Gowda and recently Manmohan Singh were undertaken. "Security cover must not be treated as a status symbol by individuals. The SPG security cover is meant specifically for the prime minister and must not be enjoyed by any other individual," he said.

The Congress, which criticised the amendment, walked out of Rajya Sabha saying it is dissatisfied with the Home Minister's reply on the amendment to the SPG Act. The government, Shah said, takes the decision of providing security cover on scientific threat analysis for a particular individual.

The passage of the amendments to the SPG Act will pave the way for only the prime minister and his "immediate family residing with him at his official residence", as well as any former prime minister and members of his immediate family "residing with him at the residence allotted to him for a period of five years, from the date he ceases to hold the office of Prime Minister" to be given SPG cover. Shah said if anyone it was Narendra Modi who will be impacted by this amendment as cover will be withdrawn after five years of his ceasing to be the Prime Minister.

On the security breach at the residence of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, he said the security was informed that her brother Rahul Gandhi would be visiting her in a black 'Tata Safari' SUV but instead of him some Congress workers from Meerut in Uttar Pradesh came in a similar vehicle and so were allowed in the house. He said a high-level inquiry has been ordered into the security breach and three personnel have been suspended.

He said three members of Gandhi family have been given Z-plus top-grade security cover with ambulance and are guarded by personnel who were part of SPG previously. Replying to the Left's charge of BJP acting with political vendetta, he said 120 workers of BJP and RSS have been killed in Kerala.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 3-Witnesses set for U.S. House impeachment hearing on Trump

HDFC Net Banking, Mobile Banking services down; bank responds to complaints

HDFC Bank suggests alternatives as online banking services down for second day

FEATURE-Stellar view? Space hotels race to offer tourists a room in the sky

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

After hat-trick of draws, Odisha eye win against Bengaluru

Odisha FC would look to break their string of draws with a victory when they host defending champions Bengaluru FC at the Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex here on Wednesday. Josep Gombaus side come into this tie after playing out three succe...

13 convicted for money-laundering in India till now: Govt

A total of 13 persons were convicted under the anti-money-laundering law, implemented about 14 years ago, in the country till now, the government informed Parliament on Tuesday. Minister of State for Finance Anurag Singh Thakur, in a writte...

BoI campaign aims Rs 10 trillion total biz by Sep 2020

The Bank of India organised a campaign in Kolkata on Tuesday as a part of its efforts to achieve Rs 10 trillion total business by September next year. As a part of the Har Ghar Dastak campaign, the bank informed its customers about its var...

Cong MLA inks posters with blood at Assam Assembly premises

Congress MLA Rupjyoti Kurmi, who is known for his unusual styles of protest, on Tuesday slit his palm at the Assam Assembly premises and wrote with his blood his objection to the state governments alleged move to sell some of its defunct en...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019