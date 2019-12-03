Public assets owned by public, govt can't privatise those: CPI(M)

Hitting out at the government, the CPI(M) on Tuesday said public assets were owned by the public and the government, as "mere managers", could not privatise those. Communist Party of India (Marxist) general secretary Sitaram Yechury said no permission was given by the people of the country to the government to privatise any assets.

"Owners of public assets and the PSUs are the people. Government's as they come and go act as mere managers. No manager can sell the properties without the approval of the owners - "we the people". Owners have not given permission. Stop privatisation of public assets (sic)," he said in a tweet. The Left leader further said the steady economic decline in all sectors was ruining the lives of people.

"The ruin of people's life mounts with this steady economic decline in all sectors. Instead of providing relief through enlarged public investments generating employment and domestic demand Modi government continues to give concessions to the corporates and the rich. "Modi thunders that India will be a $5 trillion economy. In face of 6th consecutive quarter GDP fall BJP MPs say GDP is no measure of prosperity. This criminal state of denial is imposing unprecedented misery on people.

"While the BJP is enriching itself via opaque Electoral bonds, the fate of the common Indian is there for all to see. Poverty rates are rising," Yechury said in another tweet.

