NCP women workers demand castration of Hyd rape-murder accused

  • PTI
  • |
  • Nagpur
  • |
  • Updated: 03-12-2019 19:10 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-12-2019 19:10 IST
NCP women workers demand castration of Hyd rape-murder accused Nagpur, Dec 3 (PTI)A delegation of Rashtravadi Yuvati Congress (RYC), the women's youth wing of NCP, demanded castration of the accused in the Hyderabad rape and murder case. The delegation led by RYC city president Poonam Rewatkar submitted a memorandum addressed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the district collector on Monday, a press release said.

Highlighting the brutality of the Hyderabad case, Rewatkar also demanded a stricter amendment in the rape laws for better safety of women. The delegation also met Nagpur police commissioner Bhushan Upadhyay and submitted a separate representation underlining the need to improve security provision for women in Maharashtra's Nagpur city.

Rewatkar suggested strengthening of the existing 'Damini squad' and deploying round the clock in the city. She also requested the police commissioner to revive the 2007 scheme of 'Mission Mrityunjaya' among students to sensitise them about women's safety along with terrorism and naxalism.

Cab companies must conduct regular background checks on their drivers and autorickshaw drivers must be screened at police stations, as women use these modes of transport at odd hours, the delegation suggested..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

