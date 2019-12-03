Pragya Thakur pays tributes to victims of Bhopal gas leak

BJP MP Pragya Thakur on Tuesday paid homage to those killed in the Bhopal gas leak on this day 35 years ago. She represents Bhopal in the Lok Sabha.

Before demanding a sports facility in her constituency during the Zero Hour, Thakur referred to the incident which took place in 1984 and paid homage to those killed. She also expressed sympathy to those who still suffer from various illnesses and disabilities following the gas leak.

A gas leak incident on the night of December 23, 1984, at the Union Carbide India Ltd pesticide plant in Bhopal left thousands of people dead. It is considered to be the world's worst industrial disaster.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)