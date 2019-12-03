WBPCB exchanging inputs with World Bank to better air quality

The West Bengal Pollution Control Board (WBPCB) has been exchanging inputs with the World Bank as part of efforts to improve air quality in Kolkata and Howrah, an official said on Tuesday. The WBPCB also gets information about air quality monitoring and management in other countries from the World Bank, he said.

"We exchange ideas and inputs with the World Bank on the issue of improving air quality in the twin cities, and have drawn up an action plan," a WBPCB official said. He said the international financial institution also provides data regarding airshed-based management and workable eco-friendly practices in large and small scale industries.

"It (World Bank) has also shown interest in how we are implementing projects on containing dust particles at construction sites by installing water sprinklers, prohibiting the use of 'chullahs' and putting curbs on sound-emitting fireworks," the official said. A workshop will be organised by WBPCB and the World Bank to discuss further exchange of ideas on December 10..

