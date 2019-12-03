TN wall collapse: TPDK demand release of protestors and compensation for victims' kin

Left Menu
Members of Thanthai Periyar Dravidar Kazhagam party (TPDK) and other political organisation on Tuesday staged a protest in Coimbatore demanding the release of the people who were arrested while protesting against the Mettupalayam wall collapse incident.

Representative image. . Image Credit: ANI

Members of Thanthai Periyar Dravidar Kazhagam party (TPDK) and other political organisation on Tuesday staged a protest in Coimbatore demanding the release of the people who were arrested while protesting against the Mettupalayam wall collapse incident. Due to heavy rainfall in the village, a 20-feet long compound wall was collapsed, killing 17 people of four families.

"The textile shop owner who constructed the wall has not been arrested so far. We demand the arrest of the textile shop owner and release all the protestors who were arrested. We urge the government to provide 25 lakhs compensation to the victim families and construct a new house who lost their house," Ramakrishnan State Secretary TPDK told ANI. "Police had brutally attacked our political leaders including 24 people were arrested so to condemn this we are protesting," he added.

At least 17 people died after a compound wall collapsed and damaged three houses in Nadoor Kannappan layout in Mettupalayam on Monday morning here following heavy rain in the region. Among those dead are two children. (ANI)

