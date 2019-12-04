Cameroon parliamentary delegation meets VP Naidu, RS Dy chairman in Parliament

A parliamentary delegation from Cameroon met Vice President of India M Venkaiah Naidu and Deputy Chairman of the Rajya Sabha Harivansh Narayan Singh in the Parliament on Wednesday. "The Vice President of India and Chairman, Rajya Sabha Shri M Venkaiah Naidu interacted with a Parliamentary Delegation from Cameroon led by Mr. Njingum Musa Mbutoh in New Delhi today," the Vice President said on Twitter.

"Both countries enjoy very good and cordial relations. It is very grateful for us that you are trying to learn the proceedings of our parliament," Naidu told the delegation. The winter session of the Parliament started on November 18. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)