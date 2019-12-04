Left Menu
Cameroon parliamentary delegation meets VP Naidu, RS Dy chairman in Parliament

A parliamentary delegation from Cameroon met Vice President of India M Venkaiah Naidu and Deputy Chairman of the Rajya Sabha Harivansh Narayan Singh in the Parliament on Wednesday.

  • Updated: 04-12-2019 13:12 IST
  • Created: 04-12-2019 13:12 IST
A Parliamentary delegation from Cameroon at the Parliament on Wednesday (Picture Credits: Vice President of India/Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

A parliamentary delegation from Cameroon met Vice President of India M Venkaiah Naidu and Deputy Chairman of the Rajya Sabha Harivansh Narayan Singh in the Parliament on Wednesday.

"Both countries enjoy very good and cordial relations. It is very grateful for us that you are trying to learn the proceedings of our parliament," Naidu told the delegation. The winter session of the Parliament started on November 18. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

