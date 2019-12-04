Saudi Arabia greatly values India's support to Palestinian people: Saudi envoy
Saudi Arabia greatly values India's support to the Palestinian people to regain their legitimate rights which was reiterated by a recent message of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People, Saudi envoy Saud Mohammed Al-Sati said on Wednesday.
Al-Sati, who was speaking at an event to observe the Day, was joined by Ambassador of the State of Palestine Adnan M J Abualhayjaa.
Abualhayjaa also appreciated the support of the Indian government and all countries that expressed solidarity with the Palestinian people.
