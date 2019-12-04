Sabarimala temple: SC to hear plea seeking directions to Kerala govt to provide safe passage to women next week
The Supreme Court on Wednesday agreed to hear next week a plea seeking directions to the Kerala government to provide safe passage to women into Sabarimala temple.
The Supreme Court on Wednesday agreed to hear next week a plea seeking directions to the Kerala government to provide safe passage to women into Sabarimala temple. The plea has been filed by Fathima A S.
In September last year, the Supreme Court allowed the women of menstruating ages to enter and offer prayers at the shrine. Subsequently, a series of review petitions were filed challenging the order of the court. The petitioners asserted that the deity is a celibate and centuries-old beliefs should not be disturbed by the entry of menstruating women worshippers.
The top court had last month referred these review petitions to a larger seven-judge bench. Despite the court not ordering a stay on the entry of women, the Kerala Police refused to give protection to any woman. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Kerala
- Supreme Court
- Sabarimala temple
- SC
- Kerala Police
ALSO READ
The Game of Votes by Farhat Basir Khan, a Book That Unpacks Democracy, Elections and Political Campaigns in India, Released by Shri Arif Mohammed Khan, Honorable Governor of Kerala
Kerala Tourism holds roadshows in Europe
Helmets mandatory for two-wheeler pillion riders in Kerala
Kerala govt moves HC against acquittal of accused in Walayar sisters death case
Sanal Kumar Sasidharan's 'Chola' to release in Kerala on Dec 6