Left Menu
Development News Edition

On the run, controversial godman Nithyananda has his 'own country' now

  • PTI
  • |
  • Bengaluru
  • |
  • Updated: 04-12-2019 16:42 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-12-2019 16:42 IST
On the run, controversial godman Nithyananda has his 'own country' now

The Bidadi ashram of self-styled godman Swami Nithyananda, who is facing charges of illegal confinement of children and has been charge-sheeted in a rape case, is almost empty and the key people who handled the daily affairs are missing. It was at this ashram that the controversial godman's first scandal broke out in 2010. A video of him in a compromising position with an actress went viral and he went into hibernation for almost eight years.

He resurfaced a year ago in a new avatar. Dressed in a maroon attire and tiger pelt, he sported a moustache, a beard and matted locks. He carried a trident and wore beaded necklaces. Last month, an FIR was registered against Nithyananda after two girls went missing from his ashram in Ahmedabad, Yogini Sarvagyapeetham. He was charged with kidnapping and wrongful confinement of children to make them collect donations from followers to run his ashram.

While police continue to look for him, reports have emerged that he has created a Hindu nation, Kailaasa, with its own flag and political setup, on an island near Ecuador. According to the website of Kailaasa (www.kailaasa.org), it is "a nation without borders created by dispossessed Hindus from around the world who lost the right to practice Hinduism authentically in their own countries".

"Kailaasa was created with the determination to not just preserve and protect Sanatana Hindu Dharma and share it with the entire world, but also to share the story of persecution that is yet unknown to the world," it said. The country has its own triangular flag with an emblem of Paramashiva and Nandi and is called the 'Rishabha Dhvaja'. English, Sanskrit and Tamil are its main languages.

The government of the new country has various departments like homeland security, defence, treasury, commerce, housing, human services and education. Meanwhile, police remain clueless about Nithyananda's whereabouts.

"So far what we know is that he is not in the ashram here for almost a year," a police officer said. Bidadi is no more Nithyananda's headquarters, he said.

"This is one of the 10 to 15 ashrams he has nationwide. His main areas of operation are Tamil Nadu and Gujarat," he added. The self-styled godman rose into prominence by making wild claims about his spiritual powers. He was back in the limelight after he was booked in the criminal case in connection with his Ahmedabad ashram.

Reportedly, a team of Gujarat police searched the Bidadi ashram last week to trace him. However, the local police have no idea about it.

"We don't know whether they came. We would have learnt about the Gujarat police team coming here had they approached us," the officer said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Twenty-three killed in ceramics factory fire in Sudan

Equitas Small Finance revises interest rate on fixed deposits

HDFC Bank suggests alternatives as online banking services down for second day

Wentworth Season 8 update: All good news we have including more on Season 9

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

Bengal leads country in rescuing trafficked children: NGO

West Bengal leads the country in rescuing trafficked children, an NGO official has said. Saji Philip, Director of Operations of NGO International Justice Mission, at a programme held here recently, said, Of the missing children who were tr...

Government job aspirants protest cheating in recruitment exam

Government job aspirants held a protest on Wednesday against irregularities in a competitive exam conducted by a state-run board and demanded resignation of its chairman and cancellation of the recruitment test in Gujarat. Nearly 700 prote...

US STOCKS-Futures jump on report of U.S., China nearing phase-one trade deal

U.S. stock index futures shot up on Wednesday, putting Wall Streets main indexes on course to snap a three-day losing streak, following a report that the United States and China were moving closer to signing a phase-one trade deal.Washingto...

IS detainee deported from Turkey charged after return to Ireland

Irish police charged a woman aligned to Islamic State on Wednesday, three days after she was arrested on suspicion of terrorist offenses when she returned to Dublin from Turkey. The police gave no details of the charges against Lisa Smith, ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019