Four Indians coming from Saudi Arabia held with Rs 39L cash at IGI

  • PTI
  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 04-12-2019 18:48 IST
  • Created: 04-12-2019 18:48 IST
CISF personnel have apprehended four Indians returning from Saudi Arabia with about Rs 39 lakh cash at the Delhi airport, officials said on Wednesday. They said the four passengers landed at the Indira Gandhi International Airport from Jeddah on Tuesday and were scheduled to take an Air India flight to Jammu. They were intercepted after the security personnel noticed images of currency wads in their bags.

A total of Rs 38,99,322 cash was found in envelopes belonging to the said passengers, a senior official said. As the cash was found suspicious, the four passengers were handed over to customs authorities by the CISF personnel, the official said.

