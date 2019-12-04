Maha: Woman's body found floating in well

The body of a woman was found floating in a well on Wednesday in Butibori area of Nagpur in Maharashtra, police said. Police suspect the woman, who is yet to be identified, was killed at some other place and killers dumped her body in the well to destroy evidence.

The body was spotted by a farmer in morning, a police officer said. "The woman, who seems to be in her 30s, had an injury on her head which might have fractured her skull," said Anil Jittawar, police inspector, crime branch (Nagpur Rural).

The officer said some locals had seen the woman in the area on Tuesday afternoon when she was speaking to someone on a mobile phone in an agitated manner. A case has been registered under section 302 (Punishment for murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Butibori police station.

When asked about the sexual assault angle, a police official said postmortem report was awaited..

