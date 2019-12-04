Centre neglecting performing states: Telangana Minister Rama

Telangana Industries and Municipal Administration Minister K T Rama Rao on Wednesday accused the Centre of neglecting performing states and southern cities in promoting infrastrcture and industrial projects, a charge countered by the state BJP. "Government of India's policy is not in the direction of supporting and encouraging states which work... (With regard to) industrial corridor, it is DMIC, Delhi-Mumbai Industrial Corridor. Are there no cities in south India?," he asked.

Cities such as Hyderabad, Bengaluru and Chennai were also there and why not a corridor be set up in any of these places, Rao, also the working president of ruling TRS, asked. Similarly, Delhi-Mumbai was being considered for running bullet train, and not Hyderabad, he said.

"Won't it (bullet train) come to any other direction... This sort of a behaviour of the Centre..., let's wish their thinking changes and we also get industrial corridor," he said at an event to celebrate the anniversary of TS-iPASS, the state's industrial policy.

It was not good to mix politics in such matters, Rama Rao, son of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, said. State BJP president K Laxman, however, countered the charges, saying the Centre has already alloted AIIMS and other Central projects.

Though Multi Modal Transport System had been approved and funds given, the state government was not able to give matching grant, he alleged..

