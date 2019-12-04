Left Menu
Development News Edition

MoD to mobilize 50 lakh people on Dec 7 as part of Swachhta Pakhwada

The Ministry of Defence is planning to mobilize 50 lakh people from its own ranks and local communities to participate in plogging throughout the country on December 7, as part of the Swachhta Pakhwada.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 04-12-2019 22:30 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-12-2019 22:30 IST
MoD to mobilize 50 lakh people on Dec 7 as part of Swachhta Pakhwada
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The Ministry of Defence is planning to mobilize 50 lakh people from its own ranks and local communities to participate in plogging throughout the country on December 7, as part of the Swachhta Pakhwada. "Raksha Mantri Rajnath Singh will lead the 'Swachhta Day' event, being organised at Delhi Cantonment on December 7. The aim is to raise awareness amongst the community, collect plastic waste and make the surroundings plastic-free. The slogan coined for this event is 'Plastic Se Raksha - Swachhata Hi Suraksha," according to a release by the PIB.

All the three services of the MoD, Indian Coast Guard, and other organisations, including Border Road Organisation (BRO), National Cadet Corps (NCC), Canteen Services Division (CSD), and Ordnance Factory Board (OFB), among others will participate in the campaign, according to the release. The Swachh Bharat Mission is one of the flagship programs of the central government, launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his first term in the center, to realise Mahatma Gandhi's dream of 'Clean India'. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

L&T Construction bags significant contracts for various businesses

HDFC Bank suggests alternatives for online banking services but customers irked

Vakrangee to Launch India's First Rural Focussed Loyalty Program for its Customers

Films Division and BookMyShow sign MoU for online ticketing of NMIC

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

CleverTap Achieves AWS Retail Competency Status

CleverTap, a leading AI-powered customer lifecycle and user retention platform, today announced it has achievedAmazon Web Services AWS Retail Competency status. The recognition acknowledges that CleverTap has technical proficiency and prove...

U.N., lender CAF seek $350 million loan deal for government of Venezuela's Maduro

Latin American lender CAF and the United Nations are seeking to provide financing to the government of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro to improve electricity supply in the crisis-stricken nation that is suffering chronic blackouts, the ...

Onion price soars to Rs 120 a kg in Odisha

Amid the onion prices soaring to Rs 120 a kg in open markets of the state, the Odisha government on Wednesday sought to provide succor to people, saying the cost of the pungent vegetable bulb is likely to decline by January first week after...

Trump committed impeachable crimes, scholars tell Congress

Washington, Dec 4 AFP Three constitutional experts on Wednesday bolstered Democrats efforts to impeach Donald Trump by saying the presidents actions seeking foreign interference in US elections are grounds for removal, as the inquiry kicked...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019