Chidambaram in Rajya Sabha after release on bail
Congress leader P Chidambaram, who has been released from Tihar Jail on bail after 106 days in custody, was on Thursday present in the Rajya Sabha.
The former finance minister, who walked out of jail on Wednesday night, joined other Congress MPs voicing their protest against the steep hike in onion prices, said he was happy to be back.
"The government cannot suppress my voice in Parliament," he told reporters in Parliament complex.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- P Chidambaram
- Congress
- Tihar Jail
- Parliament
ALSO READ
ED moves Delhi court seeking to interrogate P Chidambaram in Tihar jail on Nov 22-23 in INX Media case.
ED visits Tihar jail to interrogate P Chidambaram in INX Media case
Rahul, Priyanka to meet P Chidambaram at Tihar Jail tomorrow
Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra visit Tihar jail to meet P Chidambaram
Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka meet P Chidambaram at Tihar jail