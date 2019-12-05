Left Menu
Development News Edition

New Delhi, Dec 5 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 8.45 pm.

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 05-12-2019 20:44 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-12-2019 20:44 IST
New Delhi, Dec 5 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 8.45 pm.

These are the top stories from the northern region at 8.45 pm. DEL130 UP-4THLD-UNNAO UP rape survivor set ablaze on way to court, battles for life at Delhi hospital Unnao (UP): A rape survivor from Unnao was battling for life with 90 per cent burns on Thursday after five men, including two of the accused, allegedly set her on fire while she was on her way to court, police said. DEL132 UP-UNNAO-MINISTER Even Lord Rama can't ensure a 100 % crime-free society: UP minister Barabanki (UP): Even Lord Ram cannot guarantee a 100 per cent crime-free society, observed senior Uttar Pradesh minister Raghvendra Pratap Singh on Thursday, amid a public outcry over a rape victim having been set ablaze by the accused in Unnao. DEL91 UP-RAPE VICTIM-2ND LD PRIYANKA Rape survivor set ablaze: Priyanka targets HM, UP CM over law Lucknow: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra hit out at the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh over the law-and-order situation in the state on Thursday after a rape survivor was allegedly set on fire in Unnao by five men.

DEL128 UP-AYODHYA-2NDLD SECURITY Religious leaders downplay Babri demolition anniversary, security stepped up Ayodhya: Both Muslim and Hindi religious leaders are talking about downplaying the anniversary of the demolition of the Babri mosque, now that the Supreme Court has pronounced its verdict on the Ayodhya dispute. DEL106 JK-ABDULLAH-LD ANNIVERSARY NC workers turn up at Sheikh Abdullah's mausoleum on his birth anniversary Srinagar: National Conference (NC) workers on Thursday paid tributes to the party's founder Sheikh Abdullah on the occasion of his 114th birth anniversary at his mausoleum and party headquarters, in the first political function organised by a non-BJP party in Kashmir Valley after the nullification of Article 370. DES79 UKD-SWEDEN-LD ROYALS Swedish royal couple meets young green activist, witnesses 'Ganga puja' Rishikesh/Haridwar: Swedish king Carl XVI and queen Silvia here on Thursday met a five-member delegation of children led by 11-year-old green activist Ridhima Pandey.

NRG1 HP-TUNNEL-DEATH Labourer dies after falling from ceiling of Rohtang tunnel in Himachal Pradesh Shimla: A 46-year-old labourer from Bihar was killed after accidentally falling from the ceiling of the Rohtang tunnel on the Leh-Manali highway, the police said on Thursday. NRG20 PB-SUMMIT-AMARINDER Punjab govt committed to provide safe, stable environment to industry: Amarinder Mohali: Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Thursday said his government is committed to providing a safe and stable environment to industry, and eliminating gangsters was on the top of his agenda. DES19 PB-TEACHER-SHOT Teacher shot dead outside school in Punjab Chandigarh: A woman teacher was shot dead on Thursday outside her school in Punjab's Mohali district while she was with her five-year-old daughter, police said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

L&T Construction bags significant contracts for various businesses

HDFC Bank suggests alternatives for online banking services but customers irked

Films Division and BookMyShow sign MoU for online ticketing of NMIC

Vakrangee to Launch India's First Rural Focussed Loyalty Program for its Customers

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

Yuvendra Chahal reveals how he unwinds himself!

Indias Yuzvendra Chahal on Thursday said that he spends time with his family, friends and dog named Groot to unwind himself from a hectic schedule. In a video posted by Board of Control for Cricket in India BCCI, Rohit Sharma got candid wit...

Iran says it will continue ballistic missile programme - tweet

Iran said in a letter to the United Nations on Thursday that it is determined to go ahead with its disputed ballistic missile programme, according to a copy of the letter tweeted by Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif.Iran is determined t...

Punjab investor summit: Industry pitches for consistent policies

Industry leaders on Thursday stressed on consistent policies by states even during the periods of change in the ruling political dispensation. A broad consensus on continuity of state policies&#160;emerged at a session on Building Partnersh...

Loni MLA's representative held in assault case

A representative of Loni MLA Nand Kishore Gurjar was arrested in an assault case lodged by a food inspector, police said here on Thursday. Food Inspector Ashutosh Singh had lodged a complaint against the MLA, his representative Lalit Sharma...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019