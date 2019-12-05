New Delhi, Dec 5 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 8.45 pm.

These are the top stories from the northern region at 8.45 pm. DEL130 UP-4THLD-UNNAO UP rape survivor set ablaze on way to court, battles for life at Delhi hospital Unnao (UP): A rape survivor from Unnao was battling for life with 90 per cent burns on Thursday after five men, including two of the accused, allegedly set her on fire while she was on her way to court, police said. DEL132 UP-UNNAO-MINISTER Even Lord Rama can't ensure a 100 % crime-free society: UP minister Barabanki (UP): Even Lord Ram cannot guarantee a 100 per cent crime-free society, observed senior Uttar Pradesh minister Raghvendra Pratap Singh on Thursday, amid a public outcry over a rape victim having been set ablaze by the accused in Unnao. DEL91 UP-RAPE VICTIM-2ND LD PRIYANKA Rape survivor set ablaze: Priyanka targets HM, UP CM over law Lucknow: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra hit out at the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh over the law-and-order situation in the state on Thursday after a rape survivor was allegedly set on fire in Unnao by five men.

DEL128 UP-AYODHYA-2NDLD SECURITY Religious leaders downplay Babri demolition anniversary, security stepped up Ayodhya: Both Muslim and Hindi religious leaders are talking about downplaying the anniversary of the demolition of the Babri mosque, now that the Supreme Court has pronounced its verdict on the Ayodhya dispute. DEL106 JK-ABDULLAH-LD ANNIVERSARY NC workers turn up at Sheikh Abdullah's mausoleum on his birth anniversary Srinagar: National Conference (NC) workers on Thursday paid tributes to the party's founder Sheikh Abdullah on the occasion of his 114th birth anniversary at his mausoleum and party headquarters, in the first political function organised by a non-BJP party in Kashmir Valley after the nullification of Article 370. DES79 UKD-SWEDEN-LD ROYALS Swedish royal couple meets young green activist, witnesses 'Ganga puja' Rishikesh/Haridwar: Swedish king Carl XVI and queen Silvia here on Thursday met a five-member delegation of children led by 11-year-old green activist Ridhima Pandey.

NRG1 HP-TUNNEL-DEATH Labourer dies after falling from ceiling of Rohtang tunnel in Himachal Pradesh Shimla: A 46-year-old labourer from Bihar was killed after accidentally falling from the ceiling of the Rohtang tunnel on the Leh-Manali highway, the police said on Thursday. NRG20 PB-SUMMIT-AMARINDER Punjab govt committed to provide safe, stable environment to industry: Amarinder Mohali: Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Thursday said his government is committed to providing a safe and stable environment to industry, and eliminating gangsters was on the top of his agenda. DES19 PB-TEACHER-SHOT Teacher shot dead outside school in Punjab Chandigarh: A woman teacher was shot dead on Thursday outside her school in Punjab's Mohali district while she was with her five-year-old daughter, police said..

