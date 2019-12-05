Left Menu
Development News Edition

India's first hybrid annuity model-based STP inaugurated in Haridwar

India's first hybrid annuity model in sewerage sector, a 14 MLD Sewage Treatment Plant (STP) was inaugurated on Thursday in Sarai, Haridwar under the Namami Gange project of National Mission for Clean Ganga (NMCG).

  • ANI
  • |
  • Haridwar (Uttarakhand)
  • |
  • Updated: 05-12-2019 23:24 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-12-2019 23:24 IST
India's first hybrid annuity model-based STP inaugurated in Haridwar
The 14 MLD Sewage Treatment Plant (STP) inaugurated in Sarai, Haridwar on Thursday.. Image Credit: ANI

India's first hybrid annuity model in sewerage sector, a 14 MLD Sewage Treatment Plant (STP) was inaugurated on Thursday in Sarai, Haridwar under the Namami Gange project of National Mission for Clean Ganga (NMCG). The Sarai STP was inaugurated by Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat in the presence of King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia of Sweden, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat, Director General of NMCG Rajiv Ranjan Mishra and other dignitaries from Indian and Swedish governments.

Talking about the STP project, based on PPP model, Shekhawat said, "We are working on water technology on a priority basis with the countries of the European Union (EU). India has a strategic partnership with many EU countries. We honour our partnerships as with the help of this collaboration, we have got many opportunities to explore new avenues and also we are benefitted by new technologies." The Swedish King congratulated the Jal Shakti Ministry and the Indian government, saying, "By cleaning river Ganga, you also help the nature and wildlife along this vast and 2,500-kilometre long river."

The Sarai 14 MLD STP has been developed at a cost of Rs. 41.40 crores and the plant has been completed before its scheduled timeline. Speaking on the occasion, Mishra said, "We started the Namami Gange project as a kind of policy measure. After looking at the previous experiences of having constructed the STPs but not being able to maintain or operate them fully, we brought the Hybrid Annuity Model as the person will invest his money. We will only pay 40 per cent during construction and the person has to recover his 60 per cent, of course, with the interest as an annuity."

"That is why this becomes a performance-based contract and will ensure that these plants will run with full effectiveness and will not cause pollution," he added. In order to improve the quality of water in river Ganga in Uttarakhand, 34 projects of sewerage infrastructure works have been taken up at a cost of approximately Rs 1,144.77 crores for creating treatment capacity of 165.50 MLD and for laying sewerage network of 152 kilometres.

Once all these projects are commissioned, the entire sewage capacity of Uttarakhand would be met and there would be a substantial improvement in the quality of water of the river Ganga in the state. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Amazon Web Services announces multi-year collaboration with Novartis

Tech Mahindra Buys Iconic Agency BORN Group

CSIR and BHEL sign MoU to commercialization on large scale

Snapdragon 865: Here's everything about world’s most advanced 5G mobile platform

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

ON THE CAMPAIGN TRAIL-The election diet: sausage rolls, brownies and flapjack

Britain holds an election on Dec. 12, a political gamble by Prime Minister Boris Johnson who sees it as his best chance to break the deadlock in parliament over Brexit.The parties are on the campaign trail, travelling the length and breadth...

FACTBOX-Big Tech faces growing number of U.S. probes

Big tech companies such as Facebook Inc , Alphabet Incs Google, Apple Inc and Amazon.com Inc face a slew of U.S. antitrust probes by the federal government, state attorneys general and Congress. Here are the investigations under way.DEPARTM...

UPDATE 1-Brazil, Trump head to-do list for Argentina's incoming foreign minister

Argentinas incoming foreign minister will face a sizeable to-do list navigating shifting political sands in Latin America, cementing ties with U.S. President Donald Trump, and easing a testy relationship between his new boss and top trade p...

UPDATE 2-U.S. says Iran may have killed more than 1,000 in recent protests

Iranian security forces may have killed more than 1,000 people since protests over gasoline price hikes began in mid-November, U.S. Special Representative for Iran Brian Hook said on Thursday, adding that many thousands were also wounded in...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019