India's first hybrid annuity model-based STP inaugurated in Haridwar

India's first hybrid annuity model in sewerage sector, a 14 MLD Sewage Treatment Plant (STP) was inaugurated on Thursday in Sarai, Haridwar under the Namami Gange project of National Mission for Clean Ganga (NMCG). The Sarai STP was inaugurated by Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat in the presence of King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia of Sweden, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat, Director General of NMCG Rajiv Ranjan Mishra and other dignitaries from Indian and Swedish governments.

Talking about the STP project, based on PPP model, Shekhawat said, "We are working on water technology on a priority basis with the countries of the European Union (EU). India has a strategic partnership with many EU countries. We honour our partnerships as with the help of this collaboration, we have got many opportunities to explore new avenues and also we are benefitted by new technologies." The Swedish King congratulated the Jal Shakti Ministry and the Indian government, saying, "By cleaning river Ganga, you also help the nature and wildlife along this vast and 2,500-kilometre long river."

The Sarai 14 MLD STP has been developed at a cost of Rs. 41.40 crores and the plant has been completed before its scheduled timeline. Speaking on the occasion, Mishra said, "We started the Namami Gange project as a kind of policy measure. After looking at the previous experiences of having constructed the STPs but not being able to maintain or operate them fully, we brought the Hybrid Annuity Model as the person will invest his money. We will only pay 40 per cent during construction and the person has to recover his 60 per cent, of course, with the interest as an annuity."

"That is why this becomes a performance-based contract and will ensure that these plants will run with full effectiveness and will not cause pollution," he added. In order to improve the quality of water in river Ganga in Uttarakhand, 34 projects of sewerage infrastructure works have been taken up at a cost of approximately Rs 1,144.77 crores for creating treatment capacity of 165.50 MLD and for laying sewerage network of 152 kilometres.

Once all these projects are commissioned, the entire sewage capacity of Uttarakhand would be met and there would be a substantial improvement in the quality of water of the river Ganga in the state. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)