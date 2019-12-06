Left Menu
Rise in mammal population in Bhitarkanika National Park

  • Kendrapara
  • Updated: 06-12-2019 09:44 IST
The Bhitarkanika National Park in Odisha's Kendrapara district has registered a rise in mammal population as per the latest headcount report released the Forest department, an official said. There has been an increase in the mammal population in the Bhitarkanika National Park due to adequate conservation measures besides watch and vigil by an anti-poaching squad of the Forest department, said Divisional Forest Officer, Bhitarkanika Mangrove (wildlife) Forest Division, Bikash Ranjan Dash.

As per the latest headcount report released by the Forest department, enumerators have spotted 8,105 mammals inhabiting in the park against the last year's figure of 7,728. As many as 8,105 mammals of 16 species were spotted, the official said. The spotted deer, wild boars besides monkeys formed the sizeable chunk of the mammals population, he said, adding that these itinerant species who stray into nearby human settlements on the close periphery of the park, vandalize crop and agriculture fields, thus triggering man-animal conflict.

While 3,108 spotted deer were counted, 2,450 number of monkeys were found inhabiting in the national park and adjoining wetland sites. Also spotted were 1,926 wild boar species in the park and its close periphery, the DFO said. However, the population of mammals like leopard cat (1), sambar (1), and jungle cat (6) was negligible as per the headcount findings. The dwindling population of these species is a matter of concern, forest officials said.

The animal numbers are proportionate to their habitation corridors. Factors prompting the animals making their way to crop fields and orchards in village areas could also be analyzed methodically on the census figures, officials said. The forest department conducts an annual headcount of estuarine crocodiles, winter migrant avian species, monsoon migrant water birds.

The department also makes a count of the number of Olive Ridley turtles engaged in annual mass nesting at Gahirmatha beach. The Gahirmatha marine sanctuary comes under the administrative jurisdiction of the national park, the officials added.

