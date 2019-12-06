Left Menu
Police action 'unacceptable': Brinda Adige on Telangana Encounter

Social activist Brinda Adige on Friday condemned the encounter of four accused in Telangana rape and murder case and said that the action of the Police is 'unacceptable' and democracy doesn't function in this way.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Bengaluru (Karnataka)
  • |
  • Updated: 06-12-2019 13:01 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-12-2019 13:01 IST
Police action 'unacceptable': Brinda Adige on Telangana Encounter
Social activist Brinda Adige speaking to ANI in Bengaluru on Friday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Social activist Brinda Adige on Friday condemned the encounter of four accused in Telangana rape and murder case and said that the action of the Police is 'unacceptable' and democracy doesn't function in this way. "Action by the Hyderabad police is not acceptable. This is not how democracy functions," Adige said while speaking to ANI.

Emphasising on police manual in case of someone escaping custody, she said that when a person tries to escape police custody they are supposed to hit the accused below the knee area. "Did they (police personnel) follow the manual?" she asked. Stating that this is "not justice", Adige said: "How can police be so careless. There are some functions and procedures that were supposed to implement as per prescribed by the law. That is why we have these laws and procedures."

She said police have no right to extend punishment to anybody. Appealing Prime Minister Narendra Modi to look into the matter, she said: "I hope the Prime Minister steps in and says that this is not a land of hierarchy. This is a land that follows laws."

Adige's remark comes at a time when people of Telangana are celebrating the encounter and hailing police administration for taking such an initiative. Hundreds of people gathered at the society of the woman veterinarian, who was brutally raped and murdered in Shamshabad on November 27, and distributed sweets among all. People were seen distributing sweets to cops and congratulating them.Women also tied rakhis to the police personnel and thanked them while raising slogans of "hip-hip hurray!". Locals even showered rose petals on Police personnel at the spot where accused in the rape and murder of the woman veterinarian were killed in the encounter. They raised slogans of "DCP Zindabad (Long-live the DCP) and ACP Zindabad".

The victim's father had expressed gratitude to the police and said that his daughter's soul must be at peace now. "It has been 10 days to the day my daughter died. I express my gratitude towards the police and government for this. My daughter's soul must be at peace now," he told ANI here.

The accused were killed by the police when they tried to escape while being taken to the crime spot. "The accused Mohammed Arif, Naveen, Shiva and Chennakeshavulu were killed in a police encounter at Chatanpally, Shadnagar today in the wee hours, between 3 am and 6 am. I have reached the spot and further details will be revealed," Cyberabad Police Commissioner V C Sajjanar said.

The doctor was brutally gang-raped and killed by four persons before they burnt her body in Shamshabad area on November 27. The four accused were in judicial custody at Cherlapally Central Jail in Hyderabad. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

