CBI carries out searches at multiple locations in Lucknow

  • Updated: 06-12-2019 14:32 IST
  • Created: 06-12-2019 14:32 IST
The CBI is carrying out searches at multiple locations in Lucknow in connection with a medical college scam, officials said on Friday.

The searches started early in the morning after the agency filed an FIR on the orders of the Supreme Court, they said.

The CBI team has also visited the residence of a high court judge, the officials said.

