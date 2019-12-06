Punjab, Haryana record below normal minimum temperatures

Parts of Haryana and Punjab recorded below normal minimum temperatures on Friday with Hisar registering the coldest at 4 degrees Celsius. Hisar's minimum temperature was five degrees below normal.

Narnaul reeled at a low of 5.5 degrees Celsius while Ambala's minimum temperature settled at 8.6 degrees Celsius. Karnal recorded a minimum temperature of 7.8 degrees Celsius.

Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, recorded a low of 8.9 degrees Celsius, a Meteorological Department report said. Amritsar experienced a cold night at 4.1 degrees Celsius. Patiala recorded a low of 8.9 degrees Celsius while Ludhiana's minimum temperature settled at 7.6 degrees Celsius.

