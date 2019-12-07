Unnao rape victim's death 'extremely sad', case will be fast tracked: Adityanath
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday termed the death of Unnao gangrape victim "extremely sad" and conveyed his condolences to the aggrieved family.
"All the accused persons have been arrested. The case will be taken to a fast-track court, and punishment will be given," he said in a statement issued here.
The rape victim, airlifted to the Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi after she was set ablaze allegedly by five persons, died on Friday night.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
