Shivraj Singh Chouhan demands death for rapists

Joining the increasing chorus of those demanding death penalty for rapists, BJP leader Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday vented out anger over the death of Unnao rape victim and demanded capital punishment for rapists. The 23-year-old woman succumbed to her injuries at Delhi's Safdurjung hospital on Friday.

"Our daughter of Unnao also passed away due to the lust of brute forces. The heart wants to see such cruel people killed at the very first sight. After all, how long will our daughters keep sacrificing? The time has come that the accused must be punished, not our daughters," Chouhan's Hindi tweet, roughly translated to English, read. The former chief minister used the hashtag "#DeathForRapists" at the end of the post. The woman was allegedly set ablaze while she was on her way to a local court hearing in the rape case which she had filed in March earlier this year.

The five accused, identified as Shubham, Shivam, Harishankar, Umesh and Ram Kishore attacked her near a village intersection and set her ablaze after pouring kerosene on her. She suffered 90 per cent burns and was later airlifted to Delhi's Safdurjung hospital for treatment where she passed away. (ANI)

