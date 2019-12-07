Blood donation camp held in Shimla to face potential shortage this winter

A total of 55 units of blood were collected in a blood donation camp organised by Press Club Shimla here on Saturday to meet any probable shortage of blood during winter season in the state capital. Many educational institutions remain closed during winter leading to shortage of blood and such camps help to face such situations, Press Club Shimla president Anil Bhardwaj 'Haidlee' said at the camp held in Ridge Maidan.

Aside from press club members, several tourists from Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh also contributed, press club office-bearer Ujjawal Sharma said. Three tourists from Ambala, one each from Ludhiana, Hoshiarpur, Kanpur and Lucknow donated their blood in the camp, he added.

A four-member team from Indira Gandhi Medical College's Department of Immunohematology and Blood Transfusion headed by its Assistant Professor Dr Victor Masih was present to collect the donated blood. IGMC in Shimla is the biggest hospital in the state and will store the donated blood.

Earlier, IGMC senior medical superintendent Dr Janak Raj formally inaugurated the camp and appreciated the efforts of the club and other NGOs for holding such camps.

