Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bhopal: Pragya Thakur ends protest outside police station

Bhopal MP Pragya Singh Thakur ended her protest outside a police station on late Saturday.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh)
  • |
  • Updated: 08-12-2019 01:27 IST
  • |
  • Created: 08-12-2019 01:27 IST
Bhopal: Pragya Thakur ends protest outside police station
BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur speaking to reporters outside police station earlier in the day. (File Image). Image Credit: ANI

Bhopal MP Pragya Singh Thakur ended her protest outside a police station on late Saturday. She, however, said that she will continue her fight for her rights.

"The fight will continue. Action will surely happen", she said. Local BJP MP Thakur had begun a dharna outside the police station today evening after claiming that the police was not registering an FIR against a Congress legislator who allegedly threatened to set her ablaze.

She said that even after her continuous efforts and insistence the cops are not acting as they are under the pressure of the Congress government ruling the state. "I am sitting here on dharna for the last two hours for the FIR but they are not registering the FIR. Congress MLA Govardhan Dangi has threatened to burn me alive. The police are under pressure from the Congress government and hence are not registering the FIR," Thakur had said.

Congress leader Dangi was agitated over Thakur's alleged remark on the assassin of Mahatma Gandhi during a discussion in Parliament on the Special Protection Group (SPG) Bill on Wednesday. "We will not just burn her effigy ... If she sets foot here, we will burn her also," Dangi had said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Hong Kong AmCham president denied entry to Macau

Australian firefighters await 'flooding rain' as people struggle to breathe

UPDATE 1-Trump calls for World Bank to stop loaning to China

UPDATE 2-Indian rape victim dies in hospital after being set ablaze

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

Videos

Latest News

Bobsleigh-Former Canadian Humphries triumphs in World Cup debut with U.S.

Kaille Humphries, who switched competitive allegiance from Canada in September, triumphed in her World Cup debut for the United States on Saturday in Lake Placid, New York. The double Olympic gold medallist paired with brake woman Lauren Gi...

Royals sign former closer Rosenthal to minor league deal

Former All-Star closer Trevor Rosenthal signed a minor league contract with the Kansas City Royals, multiple outlets reported Saturday. The right-handed Rosenthal reportedly agreed to a 2 million base salary with another 2.25 million attain...

Pensacola naval base shooting tests US relations with Saudi

Just months after senior US officials delivered substantial military aid to Saudi Arabia to counter threats from Iran, Americas relationship with the kingdom is being tested by a Saudi Air Force students shooting spree at a Navy base in Fl...

Toll From Ukrainian college fire rises to 8

By Ukraine-Fire Odessa Ukraine, Dec 08 SputnikANI The death toll from a major blaze at a college in the southern Ukrainian city of Odessa rose to eight on Saturday after two bodies were pulled from under the debris, the Interior Ministry sa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019