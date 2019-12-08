Fire breaks out in house, 20 people rescued

A fire broke out in a house in Anaj Mandi on Rani Jhansi Road here on Sunday morning following which 20 people trapped inside were rescued, a Delhi Fire Service official said. A call about the fire was received at 5:22 AM following which 30 fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

Twenty people trapped inside were rescued and rushed to RML Hospital and Hindu Rao Hospital, they said.

