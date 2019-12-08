PM announces ex-gratia for families of those killed in Anaj Mandi fire

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each for the next of kin of those who have lost their lives in the Anaj Mandi fire.

The prime minister has also approved Rs 50,000 each for those seriously injured in the fire, his office has said. A massive fire ripped through a factory in Anaj Mandi area of north Delhi on Sunday morning, leaving 43 laborers dead and many others injured, police said.

