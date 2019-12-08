Left Menu
Modi, Shah greet Parkash Singh Badal on his birthday

  • PTI
  • |
  • Chandigarh
  • |
  • Updated: 08-12-2019 18:23 IST
  • |
  • Created: 08-12-2019 18:23 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah greeted former Punjab Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal on his birthday on Sunday. The Akali Dal patriarch, a five-time chief minister, has turned 92.

Modi said Badal devoted his entire life towards the welfare of people. "Birthday greetings to one of India's most respected statesmen, Shri Parkash Singh Badal Sahab. He has devoted his entire life towards the welfare of people. He has made a mark as an exceptional administrator. May Badal Sahab lead a long and healthy life," Modi said in a tweet.

Shah said Badal's struggle and devotion towards the welfare of people is an inspiration for all. "Wishing a very happy birthday to Shri Parkash Singh Badal ji, the patron of @Akali Dal and one of the most senior & respected leader in our  country," Shah tweeted.

"Badal Sahab's struggle and devotion towards the welfare of people is an inspiration for all. I pray for his long and healthy life," he said. Badal's son and SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal said that his father was not just his hero, but a source of inspiration for countless Punjabis across the globe.

In a post on his Facebook page, Sukhbir Singh Badal wrote, "Every son thinks his father is a hero. But I consider myself doubly blessed as my father is not just my hero but a source of inspiration for countless Punjabis across the globe". "I can never thank Gurusahib enough for blessing me with a father, guide, role model and friend all rolled into one. Wishing him a very happy birthday and praying for his long healthy and happy life," wrote Sukhbir Singh Badal.

Sukhbir Singh Badal's wife and Parkash Singh Badal's daughter-in-law Union Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal said that the former chief minister's will to carry everyone along is what makes him so special to people whose life he has touched. "Each day spent with him has been a lesson in humanity. His dedication, his service, his will to carry everyone along is what makes him so special to people whose life he has touched. Here's wishing my biggest role model good health & lots of happiness for many more years to come," Harsimrat Kaur Badal tweeted.

Parkash Singh Badal was also greeted by his well-wishers at his native village Badal.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

