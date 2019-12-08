PM stresses on role of effective policing in ensuring women feel safe, secure
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday stressed on the role of effective policing in ensuring women feel safe and secure.
Addressing the DGP/IGP conference at Pune, he also said at all times, officials must strive to improve the image of the police force to inspire confidence among all sections of society including women and children.
