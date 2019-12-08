AAP's Raghav Chadha hits out at BJP over Delhi factory fire incident

AAP national spokesperson Raghav Chadha on Sunday hit out at the BJP with respect to fire at a factory in Delhi that claimed as many as 43 lives. Speaking to ANI without mentioning any names, Chadha said, "As far as comments of the BJP leaders are concerned, it is very sad. In such a situation when all political parties should unite and support the families of the dead and injured, BJP leaders are doing dirty politics with their comments which is also saddening to the people."

"More than 40 people died and over dozens injured. I offer my heartfelt condolences to the families who have lost their loved ones and pray to God to bless the departed soul and give the families the courage and strength to bear with this irreparable loss. The Delhi government is doing all possible help and investigation behind the incident," he said. Continuing his attack at the BJP, Chadha said, "They (BJP) are asking questions to Delhi government. I want to say that in Delhi the licence to construct a building in given by the MCDs that are lead by the BJP. The AAP has not given any fire clearance to run a factory there, but the MCD leaders and officials allow the illegal factory to run."

The AAP leader alleged, "I want to ask how much money the BJP leaders get on a monthly basis from these people who run this kind of illegal factory." "Today the MCD is known as the most corrupt department instead of Municipal Corporation of Delhi. There are corruptions and illegal activity going on in MCDs," he said.

"It is is the principal responsibility of the MCD to ensure that no illegal structure is built in Delhi. Why did the BJP-led MCD allow the building of this sort to emerge? Why did they let the factory operate in an unsafe environment?" he asked. "Lastly, let me say that the AAP did not give any fire clearance to this factory to operate so all questions should be asked to the BJP-led MCD. Despite this, I request the BJP leaders that they should not do dirty politics over the incident through their comments," the AAP spokesperson added.

At least 43 people died after a fire broke out at a factory in Anaj Mandi on Rani Jhansi Road on Sunday morning. Around 62 people were taken out by fire tenders from the building that caught fire in the wee hours of Sunday. 34 dead were confirmed by the Lok Nayak Hospital, 9 by the Lady Hardinge Hospital, police said. (ANI)

