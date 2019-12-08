Left Menu
Development News Edition

AAP's Raghav Chadha hits out at BJP over Delhi factory fire incident

AAP national spokesperson Raghav Chadha on Sunday hit out at the BJP with respect to fire at a factory in Delhi that claimed as many as 43 lives.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 08-12-2019 20:18 IST
  • |
  • Created: 08-12-2019 20:18 IST
AAP's Raghav Chadha hits out at BJP over Delhi factory fire incident
AAP national spokesperson Raghav Chadha speaking to ANI in New Delhi on Sunday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

AAP national spokesperson Raghav Chadha on Sunday hit out at the BJP with respect to fire at a factory in Delhi that claimed as many as 43 lives. Speaking to ANI without mentioning any names, Chadha said, "As far as comments of the BJP leaders are concerned, it is very sad. In such a situation when all political parties should unite and support the families of the dead and injured, BJP leaders are doing dirty politics with their comments which is also saddening to the people."

"More than 40 people died and over dozens injured. I offer my heartfelt condolences to the families who have lost their loved ones and pray to God to bless the departed soul and give the families the courage and strength to bear with this irreparable loss. The Delhi government is doing all possible help and investigation behind the incident," he said. Continuing his attack at the BJP, Chadha said, "They (BJP) are asking questions to Delhi government. I want to say that in Delhi the licence to construct a building in given by the MCDs that are lead by the BJP. The AAP has not given any fire clearance to run a factory there, but the MCD leaders and officials allow the illegal factory to run."

The AAP leader alleged, "I want to ask how much money the BJP leaders get on a monthly basis from these people who run this kind of illegal factory." "Today the MCD is known as the most corrupt department instead of Municipal Corporation of Delhi. There are corruptions and illegal activity going on in MCDs," he said.

"It is is the principal responsibility of the MCD to ensure that no illegal structure is built in Delhi. Why did the BJP-led MCD allow the building of this sort to emerge? Why did they let the factory operate in an unsafe environment?" he asked. "Lastly, let me say that the AAP did not give any fire clearance to this factory to operate so all questions should be asked to the BJP-led MCD. Despite this, I request the BJP leaders that they should not do dirty politics over the incident through their comments," the AAP spokesperson added.

At least 43 people died after a fire broke out at a factory in Anaj Mandi on Rani Jhansi Road on Sunday morning. Around 62 people were taken out by fire tenders from the building that caught fire in the wee hours of Sunday. 34 dead were confirmed by the Lok Nayak Hospital, 9 by the Lady Hardinge Hospital, police said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Hong Kong AmCham president denied entry to Macau

UPDATE 1-Trump calls for World Bank to stop loaning to China

Fast & Furious 9: All characters’ roles revealed, What about Paul Walker’s character?

Australian firefighters await 'flooding rain' as people struggle to breathe

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

Videos

Latest News

Gang involved in impersonating aspirants of CTET busted

The Special Task Force of Uttar Pradesh Police on Sunday busted a gang involved in impersonating aspirants of the Central Teacher Eligibility Test-2019 examination and arrested 10 people in Moradabad, officials said. Two of the gang members...

Belarus seeks $70 mln in compensation over Russian tainted oil - Belta

Belarus is seeking about 70 million in compensation because of disruption inflows in a pipeline on its territory caused by contaminated Russian oil, state news agency Belta reported on Sunday.Vladimir Semashko, the Belarus ambassador to Mos...

PM accords highest priority to northeast states, J-K, Ladakh: Jitendra Singh

Prime Minister Narendra Modi accords highest priority to the northeastern states and the newly created Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh, Union Minister Jitendra Singh said here on Sunday. At a high-level meeting between th...

Delhi fireman saves 11 people, hailed as hero

Rajesh Shukla was hailed as a hero on Sunday after the firefighter pulled 11 people out of a multi-storey building in north Delhi amid a blaze on Sunday. Racing past smoke-filled corridors, the Delhi Fire Service personnel said he entered t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019