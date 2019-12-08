Left Menu
Development News Edition

Assamese student unions stage protest against CAB

All Assam Students' Union (AASU) on Sunday carried out a protest march with torches in Guwahati to protest against the Citizenship Amendment Bill, 2019 (CAB).

  • ANI
  • |
  • Guwahati (Assam) /New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 08-12-2019 22:06 IST
  • |
  • Created: 08-12-2019 22:06 IST
Assamese student unions stage protest against CAB
Visual from protest march in Guwahati on Sunday. . Image Credit: ANI

All Assam Students' Union (AASU) on Sunday carried out a protest march with torches in Guwahati to protest against the Citizenship Amendment Bill, 2019 (CAB). CAB, which seeks to give Indian citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis, and Christians if they entered Indian from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh or before December 31, 2014, is likely to be tabled in the Lok Sabha on Monday.

Earlier in the day, all Assamese Students Association also staged protest against the CAB at North Campus in New Delhi. "Just because the Central and state governments have numbers in their hand, they want to impose Citizenship Amendment Bill on the people of India and people Assam and northeast. This Bill is against the Assam accord but it is also against the Constitution. The Assam accord clearly mentions cut off date as March 25, 1971, but then the CAB extended this date to December 31, 2014. This would divide Assam on the lines of religion," a protestor Bhattacharya told ANI.

Students also showed placard written, 'Say no to CAB' and 'Oppose CAB' at the protest site. "There is unemployment and identity crisis in the northeast especially in Assam and Tripura because they don't have inner line permit. If this is passed, then demography will be changed. Are we are to make a Hindu nation? We are a secular country," Sheikh Tabassum, a student said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Hong Kong AmCham president denied entry to Macau

UPDATE 1-Trump calls for World Bank to stop loaning to China

Fast & Furious 9: All characters’ roles revealed, What about Paul Walker’s character?

Australian firefighters await 'flooding rain' as people struggle to breathe

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

Videos

Latest News

Sri Lanka's Lakmal to miss Pakistan tour after contracting dengue

Colombo, Dec 8 AFP Sri Lankan fast bowler Suranga Lakmal will miss a two-match Test series in Pakistan after contracting dengue fever, Sri Lankas cricket board announced Sunday. He will be replaced by Asitha Fernando, who will join the squa...

Universities are not ivory towers: President Kovind

President Ram Nath Kovind said here on Saturday that universities are great hubs of ideas but they are not ivory towers. Universities are great hubs of ideas, but they are not ivory towers. They are part of society and thus remain engaged w...

Man arrested over 'racist gesture' at Manchester derby

London, Dec 8 AFP British police on Sunday arrested a 41-year-old man after a video posted on social media showed a supporter apparently making racist gestures during Saturdays Manchester derby. Police were called to a report of a supporter...

Young parliamentarians should unite to fight crimes against women: Anubhav Mohanty

Expressing concern over rape incidents in the country, BJD lawmaker Anubhav Mohanty on Sunday said that all young parliamentarians should come in unison to fight crimes against women. Young lawmakers, including me, should unite and fight ag...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019