Lucknow: Girl alleges rape, consumes poison

A teenage girl consumed poison after allegedly being raped in Kakauli village in Madiyaon area here, police said on Sunday. The girl was rushed to the trauma centre and her condition is stated to be out of danger.

According to the police, a youth has been arrested based on the victim's statement and a complaint filed by her father. "Based on the girl's allegations, a youth has been arrested and sent to judicial custody," Trans Gomti SP Rajesh Kumar Shrivastava said.

Further investigation is on in the matter. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)