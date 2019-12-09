Left Menu
MP BJP leaders protest slow progress in May rape-murder case

The Madhya Pradesh BJP on Monday staged a protest demanding strict and quick action in a rape and murder incident that took place in May this year in Bhopal. BJP workers, led by senior leader Shivraj Singh Chouhan, marched to the Chief Minister Kamal Nath's residence but were stopped by police at Banganga square.

Earlier, Chouhan staged a dharna along with kin of the 12-year old girl who was gang-raped and murdered at Manuabhan Ki Tekri in May this year. "The state government should speed up the prosecution by getting the DNA report of this case. The government should ensure death sentence to the accused," Chouhan said.

He also welcomed President Ram Nath Kovind's statement that there should be no provision of mercy plea for child rapists. However, state Congress spokesperson Narendra Saluja accused Chouhan of "politicising" the issue and called it "shameful"..

